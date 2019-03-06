Generosity of Betty Christensen to be long remembered

SPECIAL MOMENT: Betty Christensen and her daughter Ann Lucy at the official opening of St Stephen's Hospital.

SPECIAL MOMENT: Betty Christensen and her daughter Ann Lucy at the official opening of St Stephen's Hospital. Alistair Brightman

BETTY Byrne waited four years for her beloved to return home from the war.

Roy Christensen had met Betty in 1939 at a dance in Hervey Bay and it wasn't long before they knew they were meant for each other.

But WWII was raging and Roy was sent overseas two years later.

"He was a truck driver in New Guinea,” the couple's daughter Ann Lucy said.

It wasn't until he came home in 1945 that the two were able to marry.

They would have an incredible life together.

Welcoming the arrival of eight children, family was everything to the couple.

They owned a cane farm in Hervey Bay and it was all hands on deck when it came to keeping it running.

"All us kids helped on the farm,” Ann said.

Roy and Betty worked hard to make the farm, which was located where houses now stand in Eli Waters, a success and it occupied many hours.

"Mum didn't just raise us kids and give us a traditional upbringing, she worked hard with dad on the farm,” Ann said.

But Betty loved giving back to the community, even though she had plenty to keep her busy.

If a school or church fete was on, she could be counted on to provide her famous toffee apples, chocolate fudge and coconut ice.

"Mum would've given you the shirt off her back, she cared about people,” Ann said.

"She would stay up all night baking up a storm.”

The couple were married for 67 years, until Roy died in 2012.

"They were a loving couple,” Ann said.

"They were rarely ever apart.

"Everything they did was together.”

With eight children, it was hard to take the whole family on holiday.

So to make sure no one ever missed out, Roy would sometimes take three kids on a holiday, while five stayed at home with Betty.

Then next time, it would be someone else's turn to head off on an adventure.

Before Roy died, he and Betty spoke about making a donation to St Stephen's Hospital.

Generous to a fault, even in their later years they were thinking about how to give back to the community they loved.

Emergency accommodation was needed for families and patients staying at the hospital and the two wanted to contribute. Roy passed before it became a reality, but Betty was there for the turning of the sod in 2014.

The accommodation arm was named in their honour: Christensen House.

On the day she turned the sod, Betty's thoughts were with Roy.

"He would say to me, 'Do you think it's going to happen in our time? Do you think it's going to happen in our time?',” she told the Chronicle at the time.

"Well, sadly it didn't (happen in his time) but he would be so happy.”

On February 23, Betty went to join her beloved husband.

She died at OzCare Hervey Bay Aged Care Facility, aged 96.

Her funeral was held at the Hervey Bay Uniting Church where Betty had been an active member throughout her life.

While she was born in Bundaberg in 1923, it was just three months later that she became a member of the Fraser Coast community, where she would live for the remainder of her life.

She lived in both Maryborough and Hervey Bay.

Her mum and dad were Percy and Martha Byrne and she had six siblings.

Betty went to school at Maryborough Central State School and got her first job at Elverys drapers store in Main St, Pialba, when she was 14.

Ann said her mum would be missed but dearly remembered by her 74 descendants.

That includes her eight children, 28 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren.

Two more great-grandchildren are expected to arrive this month.