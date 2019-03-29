Generosity set wheels in motion for Hervey Bay kids

GREAT GESTURE: Louise Williams, 13, with Ben Brown from Community Lifestyles Agency. INSET: Principal Sarah Lester with Daniel Spain and Tony Rapson from Hervey Bay's Veterans of Australia Association.

GREAT GESTURE: Louise Williams, 13, with Ben Brown from Community Lifestyles Agency. INSET: Principal Sarah Lester with Daniel Spain and Tony Rapson from Hervey Bay's Veterans of Australia Association. Cody Fox

GETTING the kids from Hervey Bay Special School to the starting line at the upcoming Bay Break event has been a community effort.

Businesses across the region have come together to make sure the kids will be able to compete.

A call out for second-hand bikes that the kids could use in the competition was met with donations of brand new bikes and helmets from the Community Lifestyles Agency and Veterans of Australia Association, while Kingston Hervey Bay sponsored the children's entry fees and provided each with a competition shirt.

Anita Eason from Hervey Bay Special School said the generosity of the community was amazing.

She said it was the first time the school had entered a group of students in the event and it had soon become clear extra bikes would be needed.

Hervey Bay Special School Principal Sarah Lester with Daniel Spain and Tony Rapson from Hervey Bay's Veterans of Australia Association. Contributed

She said some families didn't have the means to provide a bike for their children.

"Coming up with the bikes was the difference between being able to compete or not," she said.

"We're blown away by the community support.

"It's lovely, it goes a long way."

Ben Brown from Community Lifestyle Agency said it was terrific to know the children would be able to take part in the event.

He said many people with a disability who attended the agency were former students of the school and it was great to be able to give back.

The students have been training for an hour each week to prepare for the triathlon, which will be held on April 6 and 7.

Louise Williams, 13, has attended every training session and can't wait to strap on her helmet and take part in the event.