Bowls club donation – (L) Urangan Bowls Club Vice President Norm Colless, Bayside Transformations CEO Tina Davie, Club Treasurer Janice Sproson and Club President Syd Foxall. Photo: Cody Fox
Generous bowlers in fine form

Glen Porteous
14th Apr 2020 6:00 PM
BAYSIDE Transformations Residential Drug and Alcohol Centre CEO Tina Davie is ‘bowled over’ by a generous $1200 donation from Urangan Arrows Social Bowlers.

“The money will help the centre with electricity, fuel and other bills and every dollar count,” Ms Davie said.

“I just can’t thank them enough because this donation will help to keep the doors open.”

Ms Davie said there had been a dramatic drop in other funding due to the coronavirus crisis, making it more difficult to run the important community service.

Urangan Arrows president Syd Foxall said the social group had a fun way to raise the money.

“We fine the bowlers for small mistakes they make and they pay the money,” he said.

“We just want to help out this important community centre and keep it going.”

