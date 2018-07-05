GENEROUS: Jackets free from a tree in Maryborough

AS TEMPERATURES continue to drop, Jo Baker knew she wanted to do something to help out those living rough on the Fraser Coast.



The Maryborough mum started out by grabbing a few old coats she had at home and hanging them on the trees in Queens Park.



She left and came back to get a photo and some had already been taken.



Ms Baker attaches a little note to each coat to let people know what she's trying to do.



Calling the movement Free from a Tree, Ms Baker first go the idea when she saw a video on Facebook of a boy and his mum in Tasmania doing the same thing.



"I thought 'what a great idea'," she said.



Ms Baker said she's long had a soft spot for homeless people who are doing it tough in Maryborough.



"I'm not afraid to go up and say 'hi' and shake their hand and offer to buy them a coffee," she said.



"They don't wish to be on the streets."



In addition to the coats she found at home, Ms Baker has also been visiting local op shops to buy more jackets in an effort to make sure people will be warm.



On a post about her efforts on social media, some pointed out that it would be hard to control whether homeless people received the jackets.



Ms Baker acknowledged that was true.



"But if anyone out there needs a second-hand coat, then so be it," she said.



The French Hot Bread Shop will be accepting donations of coats to go towards the collection.

