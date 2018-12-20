Gentle giants bound into retirement

DOG'S LIFE: Lillie, Sabre and Tess, with Paola Santini and Bev Corless, love nothing more than a quick run on the off-leash beach.

THE off-leash beaches of Hervey Bay are a favourite playground for greyhounds Tess, Sabre and Lillie.

Tess and Sabre join their owners Paola and Mauro Santini, and Lillie is joined by Bev Corless, for walks and romps in the ocean.

All three dogs are rescue greyhounds and are aged between four and seven.

Sabre was a racing dog before being retired and put up for adoption.

Their owners love greyhounds.

Bev said the breed was very gentle and loving, and became quickly attached to their human companions.

Lillie won't leave the yard or stray from Bev's side when they are out.

Paola said they did not bark, smell or act aggressively.

"When we got the dogs we lived in an apartment and our neighbours didn't even know we had them," she said.

"We got Tess first from Brisbane and later took her to choose a mate at Caloundra.

"We picked him up and he bonded to us and Tess immediately."

The dogs are walked four times a day.

Paola said while they enjoyed their walks, they'd rather stay on the lounge if they had the choice.

The owners used greyhound rescue services to find their dogs.

Greyhound rehoming agencies are located around Australia. They find suitable, loving long-term homes for retired racing greyhounds and provide ongoing support for the new owners.

For more information, visit Greyhound Adoption Program Queensland gapqld.com.au; Every Greyhound egreyhound. com.au, and Adopt a Greyhound adoptagreyhound.com.au.

