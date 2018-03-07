George knows the value of Volunteer Marine Rescue

TO THE RESCUE: George Duck is an avid supporter of VMR.

TO THE RESCUE: George Duck is an avid supporter of VMR. Valerie Horton

WHEN avid fisherman George Duck first moved to Hervey Bay in 1986, his first port of call was becoming a member of the Hervey Bay Boat Club and Volunteer Marine Rescue.

Luckily, because his boat has been towed back to the harbour by VMR many times, and Mr Duck isn't the only one.

VMR volunteers have worked a combined 25,000 hours in 2017, and carried out more than 200 rescues in waters between Woodgate and Sandy Cape on Fraser Island.

"VMR are always at the ready to help any vessels in distress and I myself have been towed into the harbour by them many times," Mr Duck said.

"In fact about 14 years ago I had the honour of naming a new rescue boat 'Boat Club Rescue' and at the ceremony the commodore called me up and presented me with a certificate for being The Most Towed In Boatie."

Mr Duck, who is now the boat club president, says it is imperative that the community helps support this essential not-for-profit service.

He is also the long-time organiser of the annual family fishing competition, with some of the proceeds supporting VMR.

"I believe we must continue to support Marine Rescue Hervey Bay as they provide a very necessary service to boaties in our area," he said.

"So please support our fishing comp and VMR, because I am going fishing this weekend and I might need them," he said.

Hundreds of entrants are expected to head down to Dayman Park in Urangan for the four-day competition, which starts on March 8 and finishes on March 11.

Entry forms are available at tackle shops in Hervey Bay and Maryborough, at the Chronicle offices and at the Hervey Bay Boat Club and Sporties Club.

Visit fishingcomp herveybay.org.au for more information about the competition.