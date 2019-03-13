George Pell jailed for six years over sexual abuse

DISGRACED cardinal George Pell will spend at least three years and eight months behind bars for the sexual assault of two young choirboys.

The sentence carries a maximum term of six years and cements the stunning fall from grace by the Catholic world leader.

Pell was also placed on the sex offenders register for life.

The sentence was handed down by County Court chief judge Peter Kidd this morning following a hearing lasting more than one hour.

Protesters hold signs outside Melbourne County Court on March 13. Picture: Michael Dodge/Getty Images

Pell, in his first public appearance since being remanded in custody almost two weeks ago, made no reaction as the sentence was delivered.

The courtroom was also unusually silent as the sentence was announced.

The horrific charges against Pell were read out at his sentencing, with Judge Kidd describing the disgraced Vatican cleric's offending as "breathtakingly arrogant".

The 77-year-old has also been told he may not live to be released from prison.

"I conclude that your decision to offend was a reasoned, albeit perverted one," Judge Kidd said. "You were confident your victims would not complain."

Judge Kidd acknowledged Pell may not live long enough to be released from prison, reading out a lengthy list of the 77-year-old's health issues.

He said a shorter non-parole period had been set because of Pell's age.

"I am conscious that the term of imprisonment, which I am about to impose upon you, carries with it a real - as distinct from theoretical - possibility that you may not live to be released from prison," Judge Kidd said.

"Facing jail at your age in these circumstances must be an awful state of affairs for you."

Pell appeared in court surrounded by six security guards and was not wearing his priest collar. He sat unmoved, looking directly at the man who jailed him.

The former archbishop has vehemently denied any wrongdoing and continues to maintain his innocence, already launching an appeal against his five convictions.

Those steadfast denials, which Chief Judge Kidd said showed a lack of remorse, were a significant factor in Pell's sentence.

Pell was also slammed for abusing his power, with Judge Kidd saying the disgraced cardinal's moral culpability was high, and not at the lower level of offending.

"The full weight of your authority and position of power must have been very obvious to your victims and to you. Your obvious status as archbishop cast a powerful shadow over this offending," Judge Kidd said.

The breach of trust and abuse of power Pell displayed in his offending elevated its seriousness, with Pell's conduct "permeated by staggering arrogance", the judge said.

Pell's "sexually graphic" acts were read out during the sentencing hearing, which were described as degrading, confronting, nasty and humiliating - a "brazen and forcible sexual attack on the two victims."

An attack on one of the boys was described as involving "a degree of physical aggression and venom".

Judge Kidd also rejected the defence argument that Pell's mental functioning was impaired. Instead, he said Pell was an intelligent and lucid man during the time of offending.

In his remarks, Judge Kidd also said: "I am not giving a judgment on the Catholic religion or the church. It is George Pell being sentenced."

Pell was said to not not pose a risk of reoffending because of his age, and the fact he had not reoffended in the intervening years.

"I am satisfied that you effectively do not present as a risk of reoffending for a number of reasons," he said.

"Your advanced years, the fact that you will be older still once released from prison, your otherwise good character, the fact that you have not offended in the 22 or so intervening years.

"Other factors such as your notoriety and sexual offender registration, which I will come to, are also likely to further limit any interaction with children in the future and effectively eliminate any opportunities to offend."

More than 100 people are crammed into the Melbourne County Court's largest courtroom and extra seats have been brought in to accommodate the large crowd, which includes advocates against sex abuse, local, interstate and international media, and curious onlookers.

The world's most senior Catholic to be found guilty of child sex crimes, Pell has been in jail since his bail was revoked during his plea hearing last month, when his crimes were described as a breach of trust with an element of brutality to them.