Which candidate is leading in the latest Chamber poll

A STRAW poll conducted by the Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce indicates strong support for George Seymour becoming the Fraser Coast's next mayor.



66 per cent of guests at the Chamber's Meet the Candidates forum on April 18 cast their votes in the informal ballot.



The results indicated a clear lead for Cr Seymour at 51 per cent of the vote, followed by Cr Darren Everard on 26 per cent and Tony Pantlin on 21 per cent.

Mayoral candidate breakfast. Alistair Brightman



Both Greg Schmidt and Paul Forst, who made their first appearances as candidates, netted 1 per cent.



Candidates David Dalgleish and Jannean Dean were not present at the forum.



Hervey Bay Chamber of Commerce president Sandra Holebrook said the results indicated people saw Cr Seymour as a "known option for stability" with his history of serving as deputy mayor.



But she said the poll only indicated just over half of the people in attendance at the forum and represented a "specific part" of the region's voting base.



Furthermore, Paul Forst's name was not included on the list due to his late nomination however anyone who supported him was asked to write his name down.



"So the straw poll only captures the feel of that 66 per cent of people in attendance at the forum," Ms Holebrook said.



"There's still a lot that could happen in the coming weeks."



Ms Holebrook said it was interesting newcomer and businessman Tony Pantlin achieved a strong result and put it down to the fact he was "born and bred on the Fraser Coast".



"But from Darren's perspective, he's done so much for the community with events and brought investment into the region, so people see his potential as a leader on the Fraser Coast as well."



A second Meet the Candidates forum will be held on Thursday from 6.30pm at the Howard Community Centre on Steeley St, while another forum will be held in Maryborough from 5.30pm at the Carriers Arms Hotel.