George Seymour – running for Mayor

A bit about me

I HAVE been on the council for eight years now: three years as a councillor, three years as the deputy mayor and two years as the mayor.

When I became mayor in 2018 my priority was to restore stability to the council.

I know that in order for the council to function well it needs a mayor with a leadership style that is co-operative and conciliatory.

I have tried to be a mayor that brings out the best in my colleagues to ensure that they can work well on behalf of the community we serve.

Why I am running

I am standing for mayor again because I know what’s required to ensure that the council is focused on the community.

For any level of government, and particularly for local government, the focus and goal should be the happiness of the community.

We want the Fraser Coast to be a place where people are happy and healthy, and where everyone can reach their full potential.

Top three priorities

My vision for the Fraser Coast is a community that is vibrant, healthy and active.

We live in a beautiful region with a kind and caring community.

The council has a key role to play in helping our region to reach its full potential and ensuring that the community has opportunities in employment, education, arts and recreation.

We have seen in the past what happens when the council is wracked with division.

We need to ensure that we have a council with vision, not division.