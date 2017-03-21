George Seymour to recontest deputy mayor position

THE Fraser Coast Regional Council will soon vote on the next deputy mayor, with incumbent George Seymour seeking to re-contest the position.

While the formal vote is not due until April 12, a notification of review of the position has been listed in the agenda for Thursday's Fraser Coast Council meeting, with councillors to decide on how the vote will take place come next month.

Cr Seymour said he would be happy to continue in his role.

"I am happy to continue as Deputy Mayor if a majority of my colleagues are happy for me to do so," he said.

"I really enjoy the challenge, as it requires a conciliatory approach, the ability to talk to stand in as chair in the mayor's absence and to work with staff and other councillors."

But Cr Seymour maintained it would be up to the other 10 councillors to decide on the most suitable person for the role.

Cr Seymour was elected to the position on April 18, 2016 in a 6-5 vote ahead of fellow councillor Rolf Light, following the conclusion of the local government election.

That same day, a motion moved by Cr Stuart Taylor to make the position of deputy mayor a permanent one was lost 2-9.

The position is up for review every year, with Cr Seymour stating the re-election or re-appointment process was in place to "ensure the right person is in the job."