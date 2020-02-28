Menu
Former Fraser Coast Mayor Gerard O'Connell is running for councillor in Division Six (Eli Waters, Point Vernon, Pialba) in the upcoming 2020 Fraser Coast council elections.
Gerard O’Connell – running for Division 6

28th Feb 2020 9:00 AM
A bit about me:

BORN and raised on the Fraser Coast, my wife Lisa and I raised and educated our two children in this region.

I have qualifications and experience in a variety of industries and sectors.

These include accounting, legal services, business, education, retail, motor vehicles, not-for-profit, charities, community and church groups.

Why I am running:

With 12 years of local government leadership and experience, I understand the importance and procedures of working with and for people.

I am not a member of a political party, but a hardworking, independent thinking and energetic person motivated to serve our community, support people and their families and play a significant part in the future prosperity of our region.

I have a demonstrated ability to develop cohesive visions and provide good, balanced outcomes for all people.

Above all, I want to give back to this great region and be a listener and a voice for everyone.

I would appreciate your support and look forward to continued contact and opportunities to understand your issues and work for you.

Top three priorities:

1. Enhance the Esplanade as an asset for all.

2. Improve security and safety.

3. Improve infrastructure, with better roads, footpaths, accessibility and drainage.

