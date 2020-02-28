Gerard O’Connell – running for Division 6
A bit about me:
BORN and raised on the Fraser Coast, my wife Lisa and I raised and educated our two children in this region.
I have qualifications and experience in a variety of industries and sectors.
These include accounting, legal services, business, education, retail, motor vehicles, not-for-profit, charities, community and church groups.
Why I am running:
With 12 years of local government leadership and experience, I understand the importance and procedures of working with and for people.
I am not a member of a political party, but a hardworking, independent thinking and energetic person motivated to serve our community, support people and their families and play a significant part in the future prosperity of our region.
I have a demonstrated ability to develop cohesive visions and provide good, balanced outcomes for all people.
Above all, I want to give back to this great region and be a listener and a voice for everyone.
I would appreciate your support and look forward to continued contact and opportunities to understand your issues and work for you.
Top three priorities:
1. Enhance the Esplanade as an asset for all.
2. Improve security and safety.
3. Improve infrastructure, with better roads, footpaths, accessibility and drainage.