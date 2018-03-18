German campaign inspiring warm thoughts of Fraser Coast

EUROPEAN MARKET: Billboards advertising the Fraser Coast have been posted in European cities like Munich, Frankfurt and Dusseldorf as part of a large marketing campaign.

EUROPEAN MARKET: Billboards advertising the Fraser Coast have been posted in European cities like Munich, Frankfurt and Dusseldorf as part of a large marketing campaign. Contributed

THE Fraser Coast is capitalising on the German market with a number of billboards across Europe encouraging overseas travellers to visit the Fraser Coast as part of a 'nature tour.'

Billboards advertising the region have been installed in Munich, Frankfurt and Dusseldorf and included displays in travel agencies and online advertising.

It's part of a broader marketing campaign advertising the region between Hervey Bay and Caloundra.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events marketing manager Bradley Nardi said the campaign was in partnership with German travel company Explorer Fernreisen.

EUROPEAN MARKET: Billboards advertising the Fraser Coast have been posted in European cities like Munich, Frankfurt and Dusseldorf as part of a large marketing campaign. Contributed

"The campaign was right on time during a cold snap and the summery image used on the billboard was designed to inspire ideas of an escape to our warm destination,” Mr Nardi said.

"It coincides with the release of international visitor statistics for 2017 showing a 13.3% jump in the number of visitors from Germany to 31,000.

"It's the second-biggest international market for the Fraser Coast behind the UK and has been growing.

"We're aiming to build on this momentum and entice even more German tourists to our region