‘Get a real job’: X-rated influencer lashed

An Australian influencer has hit back at a stranger who told her to "get a real f***ing job", stating "not everyone is cut out to do hard work".

Mikaela Testa, who makes a living by selling X-rated content through subscription site OnlyFans, shared the brutal comment she receives from strangers on TikTok telling her to do some "real" work.

In a bid to defend her risque profession, the 20-year-old from Mackay, Queensland, said you don't need to do manual labour to qualify as someone who has a real job.

"My job is a real job, I legally have to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of tax, just because I'm not out laying bricks in the hot sun or like building houses, love that, respect that, but it's clearly not for me," she said.

"It is literal real money, therefore it is a real job."

Mikaela Testa has clapped back after being told to ‘get a real job’. Picture: TikTok/MikaleaTesta

Mikaela, who went viral in 2019 when she shared a video of her breaking down in tears over Instagram's decision to hide "likes" from followers, continued: "Just because it's not the kind of job you that you would prefer to do, or it's not 'hard work' under your standards doesn't mean it's not a real job.

"Everyone is different. Not everyone is going to be a hard working man. Not everyone is cut out for 'hard work'.

"Just because I do not have the same job as you does not mean I don't have a real job."

She then implored the people who "spam" her social media accounts with this comment to "just shut up" and "stop", captioning the video, "I'm only gonna say it once".

The video quickly blew up and has been viewed almost 900,000 times since it was shared Friday.

Among the thousands of comments were many in support of Mikaela - as well as some who aired criticism.

In defence of Mikaela were people who said they couldn't understand why so many "hate" on her - adding it "isn't easy to be an influencer".

"Work smarter not harder," one fan said.

"If it makes money it's a job," another agreed.

"Good on you sis, don't even get hyped over this comment, I wish I had that as a job," someone else said.

However some insisted her online gig "isn't a real job".

The 20-year-old who lives in a Gold Coast mansion earns a living selling X-rated photos. Picture: Instagram/MikaleaTesta

"'Not everyone is cut out to do hard work …' love a good work ethic," one person scoffed.

While others simply continued berating Mikaela by writing: "Get a real job."

Whether you approve or not with Mikaela's profession, there's no denying she's financially very successful.

Last year she revealed she spent $1.4 million in 12 months, with her outgoings peaking in November when she burnt through $281,000 in one month.

Towards the end of last year she also moved into a Gold Coast mansion with her boyfriend Atis Paul, 19, his sister Anna Paul - who is another hugely successful OnlyFans creator - and the 21-year-old's boyfriend Glen Thompson.

The home features a private cinema, a ten-car garage, an elevator and a $100,000 rock wall.

