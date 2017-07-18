Get a taste of South Africa in this new Bay store

Ozka owners Will and Lize Kok look forward to sharing South African delights.

EVER wanted to try biltong or boerewors?

Now you can, and you don't even need to travel across the world to Africa to do so.

Couple Will and Lize Kok have opened up shop Osza on Main St in Hervey Bay, selling traditional South African delicacies and items like clothing.

"It's kind of like beef jerky,” Mrs Kok said, explaining what biltong was.

"Biltong uses the base cuts of beef, but making it is a similar principal to beef jerky.

"It's something that we grew up with.”

A month into running their business, which is an acronym for Australia-South Africa, their journey to Hervey Bay was a fateful series of events.

Mr and Mrs Kok were high school sweethearts, but because Mrs Kok was a "farmer's daughter” and Mr Kok was a "rugy player from the city” they couldn't be together.

It was only last September when they met again in South Africa that love blossomed.

"He was already in Australia, and came back four times to me before I moved here too,” she said.

Mr Kok has lived in Australia for 15 years, and Mrs Kok moved to the country two months ago.

They are looking forward to expanding their range, with many more traditional delicacies to come.

Find Osza at 78 Main St, Pialba.