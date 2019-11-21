Get a taste of very fine vintage at ZPAC Theatre

This new on-stage comedy, Last of the Summer Wine, looks to be another hit for the long established Z-Pac Theatre.

BRITISH comedy on the box has an enviable survival rate.

Shows such as Dad’s Army, Are You being Served, Allo, Allo and others are still being watched and most of them have been adapted for the stage.

It’s interesting that the play to be performed by Z-PAC Theatre this November through December, Last of the Summer Wine by Roy Clarke, with 295 performances, is the longest running comedy programme in Britain.

I spoke to Z-PAC’s enthusiastic Artistic Director, Theresa Saunders, who emphasised the theatre’s aim to cater to a diversity of audiences and genres.

To achieve that, she explained, comedies were an essential part of Z-PAC’s repertoire and Last of the Summer Wine was an excellent example of British fun.

Another reason for choosing this play was the availability of Roger Jennings the show’s Director.

Jennings is a skilful stage director having a great affinity with British farces and pantomimes. Audiences who were delighted by his offerings of Fawlty Towers, Dads Army, Allo, Allo, Yes Minister etc will know they’re in for a treat with his newest production.

For those not familiar with the television classic Last of the Summer Wine concerns the eccentric antics of the main cast - a small eclectic group of sixty to seventy year olds who dare to be different, serving up a laugh a minute.

Comedy team Jack McKeown and Robert Garland again team up and will be remembered by Z-PAC patrons who saw them in the hilarious comedy Sex Please We’re Sixty as Bud the Stud and Henry.

David Pearce (the loquacious Sir Humphrey in Yes Minister), Shane King (the son in Driving Miss Daisy), Ken Pullen, Leanne Gallagher and Leasa Howe complete the cast.

Jennings’ Co-Director is David Coleman and Stage Manager Suzi Geddes and her team are in charge back stage.

The set is designed and constructed by Roger Jennings and Z-PAC’s savvy set building team.

There’s a front of house display designed by the House Manager Jo Spencer and dressed by her team of volunteers.

Performance dates are Friday, November 29, December 6 and 13, 7.30pm and Saturday, November 30 and December 7 and 14.

Matinees will be held on Sunday, December 1, 8, and 15 and Saturday, December 7 and 14.

Tickets are available from trybooking.com/TOZS or go to website zpactheatre.com.