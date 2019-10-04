Get active for Mental Health Week

HEALTHY MINDS: The Urangan Pier will host one of many fun activities as part of Queensland Mental Health Week, with Alida Connell, Elnike Brand, Ruth O'Sullivan, Di Desousa, Stacey Cooper, Bill Rostedt, Amii Gardiner, Lyle Gronow and Fiona Prescott getting ready for the 5km walk/run with community group, parkrun.

HEALTHY MINDS: The Urangan Pier will host one of many fun activities as part of Queensland Mental Health Week, with Alida Connell, Elnike Brand, Ruth O'Sullivan, Di Desousa, Stacey Cooper, Bill Rostedt, Amii Gardiner, Lyle Gronow and Fiona Prescott getting ready for the 5km walk/run with community group, parkrun. Glen Porteous

FITNESS and fun activities can help not only with a person's physical fitness but just as import their mental well being as well.

Tomorrow is the start of Queensland Mental Health Week and the Wide Bay community is encouraged to pull on their joggers and take steps in a wide range of events.

Wide Bay Mental Health team leader Stacey Cooper said it was important to focus on mental health and well being of community members.

"I'm a parkrunner myself and they are such a welcome community organisation and it's important to combine both mental and physical health of people,” Stacey said.

"All of our staff have volunteered for this event to help celebrate and promote it.”

Hervey Bay parkrun do weekly free 5km timed run's every Saturday morning at 7am and have thrown their support behind the cause.

Member Lyle Gronow said getting out and going for a run or exercise in general can have great benefits for both body and mind.

"I didn't start until I was 65 about five years ago and doing this event creates a family feeling and people I know have joined the parkrun community,” Lyle said.

"Doing exercise can create a natural high for the participate and good sense of well being.”

Wide Bay Hospital and Health Board Chair Peta Jamieson said it was important for the health service to engage directly with the community, including fun activities with a serious purpose.

"Queensland Mental Health Week aims to shine a spotlight on what all of us can do to look after our mental health and reach out to those who needs support,” Ms Jamieson said.

WBHHS Executive Director of Mental Health Robyn Bradley said the theme was to take time for mental health.

"The theme this year recognises that, just with our physical health, our mental health is a priority and we should be taking time out to pay attention to it and nurture it,” she said

Mental Health Week Activities

Oct 5 - parkrun Maryborough, Anzac Park, 6.45am

Oct 5 - parkrun Bargara, Nielson Park, Fred Courtice Dr, 6.45am

Oct 6 - Dragonboating, Buccaneer Dr, Urangan, 7.30am

Oct 8 - Rock painting, Community Mental Health, Maryborough, Neptune St, 10am

Oct 12 - parkrun Hervey Bay, Urangan Pier, 6.45am

Oct 13 - The Dub vs The Hub 7-a-side- cricket match, Archer St, Mundubbera, 10am