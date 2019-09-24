Menu
Hervey Bay Dance School students will be competing in the 2019 Get the Beat finals in Caloundra.
Get the Beat nationals to be livestreamed from Caloundra

Kerrie Alexander
24th Sep 2019 5:00 PM
A NUMBER of Hervey Bay dancers have excelled on stage, earning their place in one of the toughest competition criterias in the world.  

From Wednesday, September 25 to October 2 about 6000 dancers will converge on the Caloundra Events Centre for the 2019 Get the Beat National Finals and Fraser Coast residents can get a front row seat to the action, with the competition being livestreamed to this website from Friday to Tuesday.  

Here's the livestreaming schedule:

Friday, September 27: Hip hop solos from age 12 and all crews.

  • 8.30am: 12&u Tap Group, Hervey Bay Dance School
  • 8.50am: Open Age Tap Group, Hervey Bay Dance School
  • 9.46am: 12&u Contemporary Small Group, Hervey Bay Dance School
  • 10.14am: Open Age Contemporary Large Group, Hervey Bay Dance School
  • 10.58am: Open Age Contemporary Small Group, Hervey Bay Dance School
  • 11.18am: Open Age Contemporary Small Group, Hervey Bay Dance College
  • 12.06pm: 12&u Lyrical Small Group, Hervey Bay Dance School 
  • 12.54pm: Open Age Lyrical Small Group, Hervey Bay Dance School 
  • 2.36pm: 12&u Any Style Group, Hervey Bay Dance School 
  • 4pm: Open Age Any Other Style Group, Hervey Bay Dance School 
  • 4.32pm: Open Age Song & Dance Group, Hervey Bay Dance School 
  • 4.56pm: 12&u Jazz Large Group, Hervey Bay Dance School 
  • 5.48pm: Open Age Jazz Small Group, Hervey Bay Dance College 
  • 6.12pm: Open Age Jazz Small Group, Hervey Bay Dance School 
  Monday, September 30: 8&U and 15&U Group Acts, plus Senior & Pre Professional Champion Solos

  • 8.50am: 8&u Lyrical Large Group Hervey Bay Dance School 
  • 12.34pm: 15&u Lyrical Small Group Hervey Bay Dance College 
  • 1.06pm: 15&u Lyrical Large Group Hervey Bay Dance School 
  • 3.06pm: 8&u Jazz Large Group Hervey Bay Dance School 
  • 3.50pm: 15&u Jazz Small Group Hervey Bay Dance School 
  • Champion Solo By Isabella Robinson Of The League Dance Studios. Competition starts at 7.45am.

