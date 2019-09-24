Get the Beat nationals to be livestreamed from Caloundra

Hervey Bay Dance School students will be competing in the 2019 Get the Beat finals in Caloundra.

A NUMBER of Hervey Bay dancers have excelled on stage, earning their place in one of the toughest competition criterias in the world.

From Wednesday, September 25 to October 2 about 6000 dancers will converge on the Caloundra Events Centre for the 2019 Get the Beat National Finals and Fraser Coast residents can get a front row seat to the action, with the competition being livestreamed to this website from Friday to Tuesday.

Here's the livestreaming schedule:

Friday, September 27: Hip hop solos from age 12 and all crews.

8.30am: 12&u Tap Group, Hervey Bay Dance School

8.50am: Open Age Tap Group, Hervey Bay Dance School

9.46am: 12&u Contemporary Small Group, Hervey Bay Dance School

10.14am: Open Age Contemporary Large Group, Hervey Bay Dance School

10.58am: Open Age Contemporary Small Group, Hervey Bay Dance School

11.18am: Open Age Contemporary Small Group, Hervey Bay Dance College

12.06pm: 12&u Lyrical Small Group, Hervey Bay Dance School

12.54pm: Open Age Lyrical Small Group, Hervey Bay Dance School

2.36pm: 12&u Any Style Group, Hervey Bay Dance School

4pm: Open Age Any Other Style Group, Hervey Bay Dance School

4.32pm: Open Age Song & Dance Group, Hervey Bay Dance School

4.56pm: 12&u Jazz Large Group, Hervey Bay Dance School

5.48pm: Open Age Jazz Small Group, Hervey Bay Dance College

6.12pm: Open Age Jazz Small Group, Hervey Bay Dance School



Monday, September 30: 8&U and 15&U Group Acts, plus Senior & Pre Professional Champion Solos