Get the Beat nationals to be livestreamed from Caloundra
A NUMBER of Hervey Bay dancers have excelled on stage, earning their place in one of the toughest competition criterias in the world.
From Wednesday, September 25 to October 2 about 6000 dancers will converge on the Caloundra Events Centre for the 2019 Get the Beat National Finals and Fraser Coast residents can get a front row seat to the action, with the competition being livestreamed to this website from Friday to Tuesday.
Here's the livestreaming schedule:
Friday, September 27: Hip hop solos from age 12 and all crews.
- 8.30am: 12&u Tap Group, Hervey Bay Dance School
- 8.50am: Open Age Tap Group, Hervey Bay Dance School
- 9.46am: 12&u Contemporary Small Group, Hervey Bay Dance School
- 10.14am: Open Age Contemporary Large Group, Hervey Bay Dance School
- 10.58am: Open Age Contemporary Small Group, Hervey Bay Dance School
- 11.18am: Open Age Contemporary Small Group, Hervey Bay Dance College
- 12.06pm: 12&u Lyrical Small Group, Hervey Bay Dance School
- 12.54pm: Open Age Lyrical Small Group, Hervey Bay Dance School
- 2.36pm: 12&u Any Style Group, Hervey Bay Dance School
- 4pm: Open Age Any Other Style Group, Hervey Bay Dance School
- 4.32pm: Open Age Song & Dance Group, Hervey Bay Dance School
- 4.56pm: 12&u Jazz Large Group, Hervey Bay Dance School
- 5.48pm: Open Age Jazz Small Group, Hervey Bay Dance College
- 6.12pm: Open Age Jazz Small Group, Hervey Bay Dance School
Saturday, September 28: 12&U and Open Age Group acts
Monday, September 30: 8&U and 15&U Group Acts, plus Senior & Pre Professional Champion Solos
- 8.50am: 8&u Lyrical Large Group Hervey Bay Dance School
- 12.34pm: 15&u Lyrical Small Group Hervey Bay Dance College
- 1.06pm: 15&u Lyrical Large Group Hervey Bay Dance School
- 3.06pm: 8&u Jazz Large Group Hervey Bay Dance School
- 3.50pm: 15&u Jazz Small Group Hervey Bay Dance School
- Champion Solo By Isabella Robinson Of The League Dance Studios. Competition starts at 7.45am.