GET ELECTION READY: Boundary changes, polling dates and signage regulations What you need to know before heading to the polling booths

THE countdown is on for the Fraser Coast Regional Council election.

As the March 28 election date looms, residents are encouraged to remember key details to make sure their vote counts.

Fraser Coast voters are being reminded of recent changes to division boundaries.

Modifications have been made to Divisions One, Three, Five and Eight.

A small realignment was made to the shared boundary between Divisions One and Three.

The eastern boundary of Division One has expanded slightly to follow the railway line, rather than deviating to follow Saltwater Creek as it had previously.

This change does not impact any voters.

After assessing public feedback, the Change Commission also realigned the boundaries of Divisions Five and Eight to accommodate a couple of submissions and to unite the suburb of Sunshine Acres, which was split by the boundary.

The parts of Urraween and Eli Waters that are situated west of the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd have been transferred to Division Five.

The southern boundary of Division Eight has been expanded to follow the Susan River, while its western boundary now follows the railway line, uniting the Sunshine Acres area entirely within this division.

Council hopefuls are left with just a week to declare.

Nominations must be received before noon on Tuesday March 3, along with the $250 fee.

To be eligble to nominate people must be an adult Australian citizen, reside in the local government area for which they are nominating, be enrolled on the Queensland electoral roll and not be disqualified from being a councillor for legal reasons.

Residents can expect to see more election signage around the region as polling day looms.

Election signs must not distract road users, obstruct road users’ clear line of vision, obstruct pedestrian or vehicle movement, block official road signs, or otherwise cause a hazard to road users.

Also, signs must not be placed on roundabouts or median strips.

All signs must be removed within seven days of the vote.

For the full list of regulations go to qld.gov.au/transport/safety/signs/election-signs.