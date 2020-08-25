‘Get ‘em, kill ‘em’, woman sicks dogs onto police

Ms Karann Mugford got her loyal dog Freya to bite a police woman.

A WOMAN who growled commands for her dog to attack two police officers by saying "get em, kill em" has apologised.

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi told Ipswich Magistrates Court the woman's dog bit one officer two or three times before she called it off in the incident at Bundamba.

Karann Mugford expressed her remorse to the court, saying her dog Freya was loyal and very protective.

Karann Leigh Mugford, 38, from Logan Central, pleaded guilty to committing a serious assault of a female police officer at Bundamba on March 31; and obstructing a second female police officer.

Mr Tsoi said the offences were serious and occurred when the two female officers were trying to arrest Mugford.

"A wrestle ensured. She was growling commands to her dog saying, 'get em, kill em'," Mr Tsoi said.

"The officer was bitten on her legs two or three times.

"She was told to order the dog off or it would be sprayed with OC spray."

The court heard Mugford continued to command her dogs to attack police, resulting in police pepper spraying it.

Defence lawyer Emma Kearney sought an order no longer than 12 months as being appropriate.

Ms Kearney said Mugford had a moderate intellectual disability, grew up under the care of her grandparents, and suffered through the loss of family members in recent years.

She said Mugford used cannabis at school and then ice.

She had suffered a stroke and been diagnosed with a brain tumour that had shrunk following treatment.

Ms Kearney said the dog, Freya, was regarded as being a loyal and protective dog.

"The police officer could have been badly hurt," Magistrate Peter Saggers told her.

"I know. It was stupid," Mugford said.

Mr Saggers noted Mugford had no history of violence

"It is a serious offence because a lot of things could have gone wrong," he said.

"It can lead to someone's face being disfigured or blood loss.

"Obviously Freya is very attached to you."

"She is very loyal. Too loyal sometimes," Mugford said.

"She responds to my signs. I've stopped that now."

Mr Saggers sentenced her to a 12-month probation order.

No conviction was recorded against her.