GO MAROONS: Fans get to meet their favourite players face to face at the Mackay Maroons Fan Day on June 14.
Rugby League

Get excited for arrival of Maroons

Matthew McInerney
by
28th Jun 2018 12:01 AM

LEAGUE: Queensland Maroons' visit to Hervey Bay on Tuesday will kickstart a month when the Fraser Coast becomes the centre of rugby league in the Sunshine State.

The Origin side will visit Seafront Oval on Tuesday, and businesses and schools are encouraged to paint the region maroon to support the team. Maryborough and Hervey Bay will each host Intrust Super Cup games in late July.

Maryborough's Eskdale Park will host an Intrust Super Cup Country Week game between Burleigh Bears and Central Queensland Capras on the weekend of July 21-22, before Hervey Bay's Stafford Park hosts Sunshine Coast Falcons' clash with Northern Pride on July 29.

