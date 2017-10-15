'Get F***ed': store owner chases robber with pool cue

TWO words and a swift lesson with a pool cue was all store manager Rod Harrison had for this armed robber.

Mr Harrison was working in Kawungan Plaza Mini Mart's kitchen when an armed entered the story just after 1pm on Saturday.

TAKING A STAND: Kawungan Plaza Mini Mart owner Rob Harrison used his trusty pool cue to chase out a knife-wielding robber on Saturday afternoon. Blake Antrobus

The man allegedly demanded cash from a female staff member before he produced a large knife.

"She said this fella's going to cause trouble, and I could tell by the look on her face there was something wrong," Mr Harrison said.

"I was cooking burgers and couldn't see the front counter.

"I walked up there, he had his knife out pointed at me and said 'open your till up.'

"I told him to 'get f***ed', turned around and got my pool cue and he ran off."

CCTV cameras captured the moment the robber fled from a pool cue-wielding Mr Harrison.

"Instinct took over, I just grabbed the cue," he said.

"We've had people shoplift and stuff like that... (but) this is the first time we've been held up."

Nothing was stolen and no-one was injured.

Mr Harrison said he would investigate the installation of panic switches after the incident.

"You've just got to be vigilant and watch who comes through the door," he said.

Police are investigating.

The man is described as Caucasian in appearance, aged in his mid-twenties to mid-thirties, approximately 180cm tall with a slim build, black hair, and patchy facial hair.

If you have any information, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.