Get a free hearing check on the Fraser Coast tomorrow

AFTER working with machinery for a major part of his life, Hervey Bay resident Ron Lange has lost some of his hearing.

"I suffer from industrial deafness," he said.

"I would wear ear muffs and ear plugs, but that doesn't stop the problem - it delays it."

The Hervey Bay resident got one of his usual hearing checks on the Australian Hearing Bus, which has been touring throughout the Fraser Coast region.

Tomorrow, it will be at the Maryborough Markets from 7.30am-1pm.

"You hear a series of beeps, whistles and sounds for each ear," Mr Lange said.

"The sounds go from high range to low range.

"It's graded on how far you are able to go down as to how bad your ears are."

Mr Lange said the key to getting the most accurate result is to just relax.

"The harder you try, the hardest it is to hear," he said.

"If you're natural, your hearing works better that way."

Hearing Australia manager Joanne Edgar said now is the perfect time to get a hearing check, as its right before the holiday season.

"Coming up to Christmas, there is a lot of social gatherings and you don't want to miss the conversations," she said.

"There are a range of devices available to help with hearing, so it's not just hearing aids."

A full hearing check takes about 60 minutes, with the express screenings on the Australian Hearing Bus lasting for about 15 minutes.

TRAUMA TEDDIES

Australian Hearing Hervey Bay has donated 'trauma teddies' to Hervey Bay's Fire and Emergency Services.

The teddies, brightly decorated by the centre's staff, will go to children going through a tough time.