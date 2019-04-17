Get in character for a bit of pre-Easter fun

The Mad Hatter (Annya Kelly) and Mr Potato Head (Stuart Liles) get excited for Food and Groove on Thursday, April 18.

The Mad Hatter (Annya Kelly) and Mr Potato Head (Stuart Liles) get excited for Food and Groove on Thursday, April 18. Christian Berechree

ONCE upon a time, the beautiful city of Hervey Bay came to life with an event called Food 'n' Groove, featuring food and entertainment for people of all ages to enjoy.

With about 36,000 people coming along to the celebrations since Food 'n' Groove launched in January, it has become a regular event on the community calendar.

The event returns on Thursday, with a storybook characters theme.

So whether you're into Mr Potato Head or the Mad Hatter - like the pictured pair from Fraser Coast Tourism and Events - or any other character, don't be afraid to dress up.

It will be the last Food 'n' Groove session for the summer season.

But don't worry - the event will return in September.

For the finale, the night will feature performances by Soul City and Leonie Kingdom.

The evening will finish with a fireworks display.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events events manager Robyn Peach said the public's support for Food 'n' Groove had been overwhelming since it was introduced.

"We are so impressed with the community getting on board,” Ms Peach said.

"The numbers over the nine events so far have been at least 36,000 people coming along.”

Food 'n' Groove will be held at City Park on Thursday from 4-9pm.

There will be prizes for costumes that best fit the storybook characters theme.