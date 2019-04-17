Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Mad Hatter (Annya Kelly) and Mr Potato Head (Stuart Liles) get excited for Food and Groove on Thursday, April 18.
The Mad Hatter (Annya Kelly) and Mr Potato Head (Stuart Liles) get excited for Food and Groove on Thursday, April 18. Christian Berechree
News

Get in character for a bit of pre-Easter fun

17th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONCE upon a time, the beautiful city of Hervey Bay came to life with an event called Food 'n' Groove, featuring food and entertainment for people of all ages to enjoy.

With about 36,000 people coming along to the celebrations since Food 'n' Groove launched in January, it has become a regular event on the community calendar.

The event returns on Thursday, with a storybook characters theme.

So whether you're into Mr Potato Head or the Mad Hatter - like the pictured pair from Fraser Coast Tourism and Events - or any other character, don't be afraid to dress up.

It will be the last Food 'n' Groove session for the summer season.

But don't worry - the event will return in September.

For the finale, the night will feature performances by Soul City and Leonie Kingdom.

The evening will finish with a fireworks display.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events events manager Robyn Peach said the public's support for Food 'n' Groove had been overwhelming since it was introduced.

"We are so impressed with the community getting on board,” Ms Peach said.

"The numbers over the nine events so far have been at least 36,000 people coming along.”

Food 'n' Groove will be held at City Park on Thursday from 4-9pm.

There will be prizes for costumes that best fit the storybook characters theme.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    JACKPOT: Hervey Bay man in shock after $50k keno win

    premium_icon JACKPOT: Hervey Bay man in shock after $50k keno win

    News The man said the money would go towards renovations and a new trailer.

    • 17th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
    Locals beaten on price but $7M project still a win for Coast

    premium_icon Locals beaten on price but $7M project still a win for Coast

    Council News It follows the tender being given to a Sunshine Coast business

    • 17th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
    ELECTION: Candidates share how they would improve aged care

    premium_icon ELECTION: Candidates share how they would improve aged care

    News Aged care is a critical issue for the Fraser Coast.

    • 17th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
    SHOW AND SHINE: Classic cars, hot rods ready for Nationals

    premium_icon SHOW AND SHINE: Classic cars, hot rods ready for Nationals

    News 800 hot rods and classic cars will roll into town this weekend