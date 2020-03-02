Menu
Popping a bottle at the Relish Food and Wine Festival
Get in quick to grab early ticket to Relish festival

Carlie Walker
2nd Mar 2020 4:30 PM
FOODIES have an early chance to snap up tickets to the Relish Food and Wine Festival, but they are selling fast.

The popular gourmet festival will be held along Mary River Parklands and Maryborough’s Queens Park on June 6 from 10am to 5pm, offering an exciting array of foods and stalls, including a wide range of exciting activities including wine tasting and cooking demonstrations by celebrity chefs.

“There will be a few twists on old favourite events at the festival as well as some tantalising new experiences to participate in to keep the festival fresh for those who like to try something different,” event manager Robyn Peach said.

Attendees can groove to soulful tunes while wandering heritage streetscapes and sampling the best regional wines and local produce the Fraser Coast has to offer.

“Highlights of the event include The Food Lover’s Marquee where chefs will demonstrate how to prepare mouth-watering dishes throughout the day, food stalls from your favourite cafes and restaurants, the Brews and Blues river cruise, and the always popular Gin Joint in the basement of the transformed heritage listed Bond Store, among the old rum barrels that date back to the 1860s,” Ms Peach said.

Relish early bird tickets are currently on sale for $10, but only until March 23.

After that, pre-sale tickets will be available for $12 and $15 at the gate.

