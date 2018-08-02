Get in the spirit of re-homing

SPIRIT: For those of you that don't know spirit, he is around 12-18 months old, and looks to be a German Shepard/Labrador. Spirit does need training, but he's such a friendly boy and so affectionate that you can't help but love him.

SPIRIT: For those of you that don't know spirit, he is around 12-18 months old, and looks to be a German Shepard/Labrador. Spirit does need training, but he's such a friendly boy and so affectionate that you can't help but love him. CONTRIBUTED

REGULAR readers of this page would have seen Spirit the dog's photo many times.

He is a long-term resident of the Hervey Bay Animal Refuge and is in desperate need of a good, loving home.

In the hopes of enticing the right family, the refuge has dropped his adoption fee to $200.

<< CLICK HERE TO READ MORE HERVEY BAY NEWS >>

They say he would make a great addition to any family.

Angel the cat was adopted last week but due to unforeseen circumstance came back to the refuge this week.

The Hervey Bay Animal Refuge volunteers welcome a visit from anyone who is thinking about bringing a new pet into their household.

The Nikenbah refuge takes in new animals almost every day, so make sure you pick up next week's Independent to see more pets.

Phone the Hervey Bay Animal Refuge on 4128 2722 to find out more about any of the animals.

ANGEL

ANGEL: The beautiful Angel is still with us and we are stunned! She is four years old and very friendly and affectionate. Angel is $200 to adopt. CONTRIBUTED

MISSY

MISSY: This lovely girl is a five-year-old staffy cross bull arab. She is very friendly and affectionate. She is good with kids and loves the beach and chilling on the couch. Missy is $315 to adopt. CONTRIBUTED

ZOOK

ZOOKIE: Zook is our senior member at eight years old. He is ok with kids and most dogs and walks well on a lead. We can't understand why this handsome boy hasn't been snapped up. He loves his ball and bones. Zook is $160 to adopt. CONTRIBUTED

JACK

JACK: This big guy is a seven-month-old mastiff cross rotti. He is very friendly and affectionate but since he is going to be a big boy, he will need some training. Jack is $315 to adopt. CONTRIBUTED

HUGO