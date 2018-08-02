Get in the spirit of re-homing

REGULAR readers of this page would have seen Spirit the dog's photo many times.
He is a long-term resident of the Hervey Bay Animal Refuge and is in desperate need of a good, loving home.
In the hopes of enticing the right family, the refuge has dropped his adoption fee to $200.
They say he would make a great addition to any family.
Angel the cat was adopted last week but due to unforeseen circumstance came back to the refuge this week.
The Hervey Bay Animal Refuge volunteers welcome a visit from anyone who is thinking about bringing a new pet into their household.
The Nikenbah refuge takes in new animals almost every day, so make sure you pick up next week's Independent to see more pets.
Phone the Hervey Bay Animal Refuge on 4128 2722 to find out more about any of the animals.
ANGEL
MISSY
ZOOK
JACK
HUGO