GET INVOLVED: Seven local clubs you can join this year

Clubs people can join on the Fraser Coast include (top left) the Maryborough Model Aero Club, (top right) Wide Bay Archers, (bottom left) Hervey Bay Men's Shed, (bottom right) Hervey Bay and District Tennis Association.

Looking for a new hobby or club to join this new year?

Here are seven clubs and community groups you can join on the Fraser Coast.

Whether it’s meeting like minded people sharing an interest, improving skills or getting out onto the sports field, there is something for everyone in region.

Hervey Bay Photography Club

Looking to snap that perfect photo or improve your photography skills?

The Hervey Bay Photography Club welcomes anyone with an interest in learning photography.

More information can be found on the club’s website.

Wide Bay Archers

If your looking for a precision target sport, why not try archery with Wide Bay Archers.

The club caters for field archery shoots and has come and try days for prospective members.

More information on how to join the club is available on their website.

Hervey Bay Mens Shed

The Hervey Bay Men’s Shed is a community-based organisation that is accessible to all men with the mission to advance the health and well being of men.

The groups goal is to provide a safe, friendly and welcoming environment where members are able to work on meaningful projects in their own time and in the company of other men.

More information about join the Men’s Shed can be found on their website.

Maryborough BMX Club

If your looking for an adrenaline packed hobby, why not try BMX riding through the Maryborough BMX Club.

The club hosts race meets at their track at 300 Gympie Rd, Tinana Maryborough and welcomes those looking to get into the sport.

More information about the club can be found here.

Maryborough Model Aero Club

Why not take to the skies in 2021 with the Maryborough Model Aero Club.

The club flies model aircraft ranging from high wing trainers to military planes, jets, helicopters, nitro and gas propeller planes.

The club’s airfield is located just outside Granville along the Boonooroo Plains Rd.

More information about the club can be found on their website.

Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club

If you’re looking to get fit and give back to the Hervey Bay community, why not join the Hervey Bay Surf Life Saving Club.

Located along the Torquay Esplanade, the club offer surf sport and provides a vital service for beach goers in Hervey Bay.

More information about how to join the club is available on their website.

Hervey Bay and District Tennis Association

The Hervey Bay & District Tennis Association encourage all members of the community who are interested, to use their courts and facilities and play tennis in a variety of competitions to suit various skill levels.

More information about the Hervey Bay association can be found here.