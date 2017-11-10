How you can get on board the Christmas lights trail

IF you're going to light up your house for Christmas then let council know and become a part of the Fraser Coast Christmas Lights Trail.

Numbers were down in 2016 so council has decided to ditch the Christmas Lights Competition and take a new approach to the annual Light Up.

Councillor Parul Truscott said there were only 37 homes entered in the competition last year compared to hundreds in previous years.

"So rather than organise a competition and have only a few homes on a map, we have stopped the competition and are encouraging as many people as possible who decorate their homes to tell us so we can put you on the Christmas Light Trail map," Cr Truscott said.

To list your house just fill in the form on the council website, www.frasercoast.qld.gov.au/light-up-the-fraser-coast or grab a form from the libraries or administration centres in Hervey Bay, Maryborough or Tiaro.

Nominations for display and Christmas Street close 5pm, Thursday, 23 November, 2017 to give council time to create the maps so they are available from Friday, 1 December, 2017.

Residents will still be able to compete for the title of Christmas Street.

"There has been some keen competition for the title of Christmas Street and in the past couple of years it has been taken out by Hervey Bay and Maryborough streets," Cr Truscott said.

"The winner will get the 'Christmas Street" street sign to display on their street for the next year.

"We want to encourage people to light up their homes. The lights and displays really help to create the festive Christmas atmosphere."

To join in the festive atmosphere council will decorate a giant Christmas tree in front of the Maryborough City Hall and the living Christmas tree at Scarness Park.