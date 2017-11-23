Get on board the Christmas lights trail

CHRISTMAS CHEER: Graeme Schmidt puts the finishing touches on his lights display.

ABOUT eight years Dundowran resident Graeme Schmidt started something special, injecting a little Christmas cheer into his street.

Light Up The City - best neighbourhood winner. 14 Lakeridge Drive, Dundowran. Alistair Brightman

Lakeridge Drive on the Fraser Coast Christmas Lights Trail is known for being one of the "must see" streets in the region, and Mr Schmidt said the strip has won Fraser Coast Regional Council's Best Street Award five times.

"We won five of the last six years," he said.

"The only one we didn't win was when I didn't nominate.

"They changed the nominations and closed it early, and consequently by the time I found out it was too late."

Communication Portfolio Councillor Paul Truscott agreed numbers had dwindled across the region and would take a new approach to the annual light up.

"Every year hundreds of homes across the region are decorated, but last year only 37 homes were entered in the competition," Mr Truscott said.

"So rather than organise a competition and have only a few homes on a map, we have stopped the competition and are encouraging as many people as possible who decorate their homes to tell us so we can put you on the Christmas Light Trail map."

He said residents could still compete for the title of Christmas Street.

"The winner will get the Christmas Street street sign to display on their street for the next year.

"We want to encourage people to light up their homes.

"The lights and displays really help to create the festive Christmas atmosphere."

To list your house just fill in the form on the Council website, frasercoast.qld.gov.au/light-up-the-fraser-coast, or collect a form from the library or administration centre.

Nominations for display and Christmas Street close at 5pm on Thursday, 23 November, 2017 to give Council time to create the maps so they are available from Friday, December 1.