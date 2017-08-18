29°
News

'Get on with the job': Local Govt minister warns council

Blake Antrobus
| 18th Aug 2017 8:30 AM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MARK Furner had a simple warning for the Fraser Coast Regional Council yesterday: "Get on with the job."

The Minister for Local Government yesterday urged the council to "focus on the needs of the community and the delivery of council services".

This was after an explosive council meeting where Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft apologised for "overstepping" his position and six of his colleagues referred Cairns MP Rob Pyne to the parliamentary ethics committee over a document leak.

VIDEO: Mayor makes his second public apology at meeting

By yesterday morning the council was already dealing with another controversy after Cr Loft posted a video on Facebook with a message of support for Mr Pyne who used parliamentary privilege to table an email between the former interim CEO and the mayor.

In the post on his personal Facebook page, Cr Loft said it was "dissapointing (sic) that six councillors once again voted to refer Mr Rob Pyne to an ethics committee for simply speaking the truth."

He compared the actions of Mr Pyne to Toni Hoffman's actions during the investigation of Dr Jayant Patel, which exposed his history of medical negligence at the Bundaberg Base Hospital in 2005.

He went further to suggest Mr Pyne should be thanked for his "bravery".

The contents of the post, which has since been deleted, conflicts with comments previously made by CEO Ken Diehm.

Just last week he criticised the actions of Mr Pyne, which he said had a negative impact on his staff.

In a statement to the Chronicle yesterday Mr Diehm said Cr Loft's comments "do not reflect the views of council or the administration".

"The Mayor and I enjoy a healthy and constructive relationship, from time to time there are things that we do not agree on, but we deal with these in a mature and respectful way," Mr Diehm said.

"The Mayor understands that my role is not to serve him, but to serve the Council as a whole.

"This does not affect our working relationship and we respect each other's very different roles and responsibilities."

Crs Denis Chapman, Rolf Light and Chris Loft voted against the referral of Mr Pyne to the ethics committee.

Cr Chapman called the motion a "witch hunt" and said the public deserved to know what was happening in council.

Mr Pyne hit back at councillors on Wednesday, calling them "slow learners" over their second referral to the ethics committee.

He was previously referred in May for tabling council's organisational review.

During the meeting, Cr Loft also apologised for a misconduct complaint that was upheld by a review panel.

He said he agreed with the new process proposed by the Mr Furner to appoint an independent assessor to handle councillor complaints.

Mr Furner said the government was consulting with councils and the Local Government Association of Queensland over the proposed reforms.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fccouncil fccouncilmeet fraser coast regional council

How a Hervey Bay woman lost almost half her weight

How a Hervey Bay woman lost almost half her weight

ABOUT three years ago, Kim Fletcher's autoimmune disease kept her confined to the couch where she binged on junk food.

Why you should always check your mirrors

CHECK FIRST: Cyclist Laraine Fullerton was hospitalised on Monday when a driver suddenly opened their door in front of her.

"I remember hearing myself scream...”

11 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend (Aug 18-19)

WHALE OF A TIME: This weekend's Paddle out for the Whales event will be sure to attract crowds from across the region.

Strapped for things to do this weekend? Check out our guide.

Floats ready to shine at Whale Parade on Saturday

OCEAN FESTIVAL: Fraser Coast Anglican College students hope to continue their winning streak with their samba band and carnivale float, at the Whale Parade.

One school has formed a samba band especially for the occasion.

Local Partners

Baby joy for Matt Golinski and fiancee Erin Yarwood

MORE good news for celebrity chef Matt Golinski and fiancee Erin Yarwood.

ATO pop-up kiosk offers tax time tools

BE THOROUGH: The ATO is will have a pop-up kiosk at Stockland Shopping Centre this week to help residents confidently lodge their tax return online.

The Hervey Bay pop-up kiosk is one of many that the ATO will host across Australia...

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

What's on: VMR events on in Hervey Bay this Saturday

Volunteer Marine Rescue generic.Photo: Emily Smith

This is the second year VMR has run this event.

Hollywood’s new highest paid actress

JENNIFER Lawrence has been dethroned as Hollywood’s highest paying actress by another star. Can you guess who?

Movie trailer dubbed too racy for TV

Alicia Vikander stars in Tulip Fever.

THE trailer for Tulip Fever is so saucy some networks have banned it

Liz Hurley, 52, has never looked better

She’s definitely not shy to pose in a bikini.

Life in your 50s has never looked as good as it does on Liz Hurley.

Big Bang Theory star spills details about Season 11

Mayim Bialik plays Amy Farrah Fowler on The Big Bang Theory.

MAYIM Bialik has shared some details about what fans can expect.

The Bachelor Australia: Awful joke leaves Matty stunned

Sharlene’s mouth hangs agape after her car crash breakup.

I’m actually one of the bachelorettes — I’m not the external caterer

Samsung set for bigger, beach friendly Note 8

Samsung will be going bigger than ever to launch its Note 8 after this year's launch of the S8.

Water, dust, now sand-resistant?

GoT fan’s epic ‘Littlefinger’ theory

A fan has shared her epic theory on Littlefinger.

SPOILER ALERT: One fan has shared a shock theory.

MUST BE SOLD

11 Earl ST Vincent Circuit, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

LARGE 4 Bedroom home with 2 Bathrooms LARGE Lounge room and Separate Family / lounge Room covered and concrete Rear Patio or Entertaining Area great rear access...

MOTIVATED VENDOR REQUIRES IMMEDIATE SALE

8 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Situated high on the hill in central Kawungan this immaculate brick and tile home is perfectly positioned to capture sea breezes with views across town to Fraser...

SERIOUS SELLER

6/318 Esplanade, Scarness 4655

Unit 2 1 1 $240,000

Townhouse located in a sought after area of Scarness. The main bedroom boasts a walk-in-robe, plus a balcony to the main bedroom with sea views, where you can...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 $465,000

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

Stunning Sea and Island Views

65 Ocean Outlook, River Heads 4655

Residential Land This incredible full acre block (4077m2) sits high on top of Turtle ... $250,000

This incredible full acre block (4077m2) sits high on top of Turtle Cove. Boasting spectacular views of Fraser Island and the Great Sandy Straits. Blocks don't...

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 $468,000

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

LOOKING FOR ROOM TO MOVE?

54 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 3 2 5 $439,000

Looking for acreage that's just minutes from town? STOP LOOKING YOU'VE FOUND IT! Amazing and quiet this 3 bedroom home has lots and lots of bonuses including a...

Bush and beach hobby farm

16 Torbanlea Pialba Road, Walligan 4655

House 3 2 3 $650,000

Under 15 minutes to beaches, Stocklands, restaurant, cafes and airport in Hervey Bay 4.75ha (approx. 11.7 acres) Rare and Exotic Fruit Trees plus cleared acreage.

Close to Everything

3/274 Main Street, Kawungan 4655

Unit 2 1 1 Forthcoming...

2 Bedrooms Modern Bathroom Large Living area Low Body Corporate fees Inspect today

Brand New and Ready to Go!

Lot 1 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $458,000

4 bedrooms built-ins main with ensuite Gourmet kitchen walk-in pantry Modern open plan living Separate Media room Extra high ceilings Fully fenced 758m2...

EXPLAINED: What the 'Costco effect' means for Ipswich

PRICE WARS: A Costco store similar to this one in Canberra, is planned for Ipswich.

Exclusive 'cult' about to change how families do grocery shopping

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South

Open for inspection homes August 17 - 23

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry