Get on your bike and head off to Maryborough BMX track

BMX: Maryborough BMX Club will host its RIDEIN2BMX come and try day this Sunday.

All ages are welcome to try out their skill and fitness at the track and it is open to boys and girls.

Club coach Angela Browning said it will be a fun day for everyone and encouraged riders to come down and have a go.

“It costs nothing and free to attend and you just have to bring your own bike and safety gear,” Browning said.

This includes long-sleeved shirt, long pants, gloves, a full face helmet and enclosed shoes and bring plenty of water to drink.

The BMX club is located at 300 Gympie Rd, Tinana, just past the Speedway entrance.

The event starts at 9.30am but please be there at 9am for registrations.

Browning said around 20 riders attended last year and they expect more this year.

“The sport is very family orientated, good for fitness and to help keep you active,” she said.

“There is also the social side of the sport and some of the members go out and do mountain bikes.”

Browning said if the current wet weather conditions continued they may be forced to postpone the Sunday event, please view the club’s Facebook page, Maryborough BMX Club, for updates.

If it is postponed, the event will be rescheduled for March 23.