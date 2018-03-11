Get ready to drop in a line at Easter fishing comps

FISHING families will be spoilt for choice this Easter with both the Burrum Heads Easter Fishing Classic and the Poona Family Fishing Competition happening during the long weekend.



Burrum Heads Amateur Fishing Club president Brad Dyson said organisers were catering for a 15 per cent to 20 per cent increase on entries and crowd numbers this year.



He said the opening of the new two-lane boat ramp and parking area last year triggered a spike in the contest's popularity with more than 1500 entries and more than 5000 people joining in the fun and festivities at the Lions Park on the Saturday and Sunday.



"It's a community, grassroots event - put on for the community, by the community," Mr Dyson said.



He said the secret to success was that it was a relaxed event, affordable and provided a great way to entertain children while the adults also had a great time.



The Burrum Heads contest has prizes worth more than $40,000 including the super draw for a boat, motor and trailer valued at more than $14,000, which takes place at the end of the event on Sunday.



The long weekend of festivities in Poona starts when the fishing contest opens at midnight on Good Friday and continues with the markets at the community hall, along with a car and motorbike show at the oval.



Poona Family Fishing Competition director Les Lewis said the ever-popular mullet-throwing competition and Easter egg hunt both began at 4pm on Saturday and live music would entertain the crowds on both Saturday and Sunday nights.



He said the event usually attracted entries from about 250 seniors and 150 juniors vying for prizes ranging from vouchers to kayaks.



Anglers finish the competition at 4pm on Sunday with the weigh-ins, draws, prize presentations and entertainment.



For more information, visit burrumheadsfishing.com.au and poonacommunity.com.au.

