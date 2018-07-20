Get ready for an action packed weekend on the Fraser Coast
Circus Rio
When: 7pm-9pm Saturday and Sunday
Where: Seafront Oval
What: The circus has come to town for the next week, so join the spirit of the party with the cast of all-star performers. Circus Rio features a tribe of samba dancers, acrobats, FMX bikes, ballet dancers, tightrope walkers, capoeira dancers and more.
Cost: Adults $39, kids $29
Burrum Coalfest
When: Saturday 9.30am-9pm, Sunday 9.30am-noon
Where: Burrum District Community Centre
What: Go back in time to revisit Burrum's mining heritage this weekend, with live music, a grand parade, artwork and busking presentations all day.
Cost: Free entry
Blessing of the Fleet
When: 4pm-7.30pm, Saturday
Where: Great Sandy Straits Marina
What: The annual tradition of blessing boats for a safe and prosperous season returns to the Fraser Coast. Roving entertainers, food stalls and plenty of live music will feature.
Cost: Free entry
Gallipoli to Armistice Memorial Opening
When: 2pm, Saturday
Where: Queens Park
What: A historic day for the region as one of the biggest WW1 memorials outside Canberra opens to the public. Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will join military officials at the opening.
Cost: Free entry
Intrust Super Cup Country Week clash
When: 3pm, Saturday
Where: Eskdale Park, Maryborough
What: The Burleigh Bears take on the CQ Capras in Maryborough this weekend, as part of the annual 'Get in the Game' country week round from the Intrust Super Cup.
Cost: Free entry
Maryborough Speedway SKAA Karts
When: Gates open 10, racing from 2pm, Saturday
Where: Maryborough Speedway
What: Queen of the Karts ladies race and double trouble - two riders in one kart - will feature at this weekend racing event.
Cost: Free entry for spectators
Torquay Beachside Markets
When: 7am, Saturday
Where: Torquay Esplanade
What: Items for sale at these popular markets include arts and crafts, fresh produce, trash and treasure, cakes, jams and much more.
Cost: Free entry
Urangan Pier Markets
When: 7am-1pm, Saturday
Where: Pier Park, Urangan
What: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.
Cost: Free
Tipples and Tales
When: 2.30pm-4.30pm, Saturday
Where: Bond Store, Maryborough
What: Hear the historic stories of the Bond Store's past and enjoy a selection of regional ports, liqueurs and tasting platters.
Cost: Tickets from $30
Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club
When: 6pm, Sunday
Where: Zephyr St Theatre
What: Music starts at 6pm and continues until 10pm. Come for the whole evening or just drop in for a drink at the licensed bar.
Cost: Free
Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour
When: 9am, Sunday
Where: Maryborough City Hall
What: Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour. Contact 1800 214 789.
Cost: Free
FraserPop Pop Culture Festival
When: From 10am Saturday and Sunday
Where: Maryborough State High School
What: The region's premiere pop culture festival, run by students. Cosplay, pop culture memorabilia, competitions and more available on the day.
Cost: Free entry