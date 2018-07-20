Get ready for an action packed weekend on the Fraser Coast

Maryborough State High School, FraserPop - Facing off with a weeping angel, in the Doctor Who room, Sara Reid and Samuel Laing.

Circus Rio

Circus Rio is an epic celebration of colour, magic and the capability of the human form. Ross Pottinger

When: 7pm-9pm Saturday and Sunday

Where: Seafront Oval

What: The circus has come to town for the next week, so join the spirit of the party with the cast of all-star performers. Circus Rio features a tribe of samba dancers, acrobats, FMX bikes, ballet dancers, tightrope walkers, capoeira dancers and more.

Cost: Adults $39, kids $29

Burrum Coalfest

When: Saturday 9.30am-9pm, Sunday 9.30am-noon

Where: Burrum District Community Centre

What: Go back in time to revisit Burrum's mining heritage this weekend, with live music, a grand parade, artwork and busking presentations all day.

Cost: Free entry

Blessing of the Fleet

Blessing of the Fleet will be on July 21 at the Great Sandy Straits Marina, 4pm-7.30pm. Contributed

When: 4pm-7.30pm, Saturday

Where: Great Sandy Straits Marina

What: The annual tradition of blessing boats for a safe and prosperous season returns to the Fraser Coast. Roving entertainers, food stalls and plenty of live music will feature.

Cost: Free entry

Gallipoli to Armistice Memorial Opening

UNIQUE MEMORIAL: Queens Park Military Trail Committee members Nancy Bates and Greig Bolderrow examine the Gallipoli to Armistice memorial site ahead of its opening this Saturday. The site will be one of the most unique in the country, according to serving infantry officer Colonel Chris Austin. Blake Antrobus

When: 2pm, Saturday

Where: Queens Park

What: A historic day for the region as one of the biggest WW1 memorials outside Canberra opens to the public. Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will join military officials at the opening.

Cost: Free entry

Intrust Super Cup Country Week clash

When: 3pm, Saturday

Where: Eskdale Park, Maryborough

What: The Burleigh Bears take on the CQ Capras in Maryborough this weekend, as part of the annual 'Get in the Game' country week round from the Intrust Super Cup.

Cost: Free entry

Maryborough Speedway SKAA Karts

When: Gates open 10, racing from 2pm, Saturday

Where: Maryborough Speedway

What: Queen of the Karts ladies race and double trouble - two riders in one kart - will feature at this weekend racing event.

Cost: Free entry for spectators

Torquay Beachside Markets

When: 7am, Saturday

Where: Torquay Esplanade

What: Items for sale at these popular markets include arts and crafts, fresh produce, trash and treasure, cakes, jams and much more.

Cost: Free entry

Urangan Pier Markets

Urangan Pier Park Community Markets - (L) Marcos,6, Ella,7, and Ashley,4, Woods enjoying a visit to the market. Alistair Brightman

When: 7am-1pm, Saturday

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

What: Pier Park community markets run every Saturday, with plenty of food, drink and entertainment on offer.

Cost: Free

Tipples and Tales

When: 2.30pm-4.30pm, Saturday

Where: Bond Store, Maryborough

What: Hear the historic stories of the Bond Store's past and enjoy a selection of regional ports, liqueurs and tasting platters.

Cost: Tickets from $30

Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club

When: 6pm, Sunday

Where: Zephyr St Theatre

What: Music starts at 6pm and continues until 10pm. Come for the whole evening or just drop in for a drink at the licensed bar.

Cost: Free

Maryborough Heritage Walking Tour

When: 9am, Sunday

Where: Maryborough City Hall

What: Get to know the in-depth history of Maryborough with a guided walking tour. Contact 1800 214 789.

Cost: Free

FraserPop Pop Culture Festival

When: From 10am Saturday and Sunday

Where: Maryborough State High School

What: The region's premiere pop culture festival, run by students. Cosplay, pop culture memorabilia, competitions and more available on the day.

Cost: Free entry