GO MAROONS: Nickcole Bolewski at the Beach House Hotel with a football signed by Johnathan Thurston.
Get ready for arrival of Origin stars

Inge Hansen
18th Jun 2018 6:00 PM

TIME is running out to score your tickets to dine with some of Queensland's State of Origin team.

The team will visit the Beach House Hotel on July 3 as part of the Fraser Coast Fan Day which will raise funds for local junior rugby league clubs.

Beach House Hotel Manager Paul Robins said more than a third of tickets had already been sold.

Anyone can buy a table for their business and come along to meet their favourite origin players.

Mr Robins said it was one of the biggest events the business had held.

"We've had legend players from time to time but having the full State of Origin Queensland team here is pretty awesome," he said.

"I'm born and bred Queenslander so I'm very excited for it."

Tickets are $130 per person or $1200 per table. Book tickets at the Beach House Hotel.

    Local Partners