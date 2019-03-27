GET READY: Newest M'boro mural set to be unveiled at markets

THE Maryborough Mural Project will unveil its latest mural, titled The Crest, on Thursday at the Town Hall Green near Alowishus Cafe.



Councillor Paul Truscott said the latest addition to the Maryborough Mural Trail was a significant symbol of Maryborough's history.



The meaning behind the Crest is: the red quarters with white stripes refer to the local timber milling industry, while the wavy blue and white quarters allude to the Mary River, on which the city is founded.



"Approval for Maryborough to have a Crest or Coast of Arms was granted in 1985 by the College of Arms in London, following representations by Mayor Jock Anderson and Town Clerk Noel Gorrie," he said.

"I have always had an interest in the Coat of Arms and what it represents.



"The Crest has now been brought to life as a mural by Aldridge High School arts teacher and Maryborough local Shanay Scarlet Prince."



The Maryborough Mural Trail comprises more than 30 murals and installations, all within the city's CBD.

"The mural adorns a wall facing our Town Hall Green," Maryborough Mural Project co-founder Elizabeth Lowrie said.

"This, our latest mural, shows visitors that faith, strength and courage are achievements and aspirations that all in our city hold dear. The Crest was originally granted following representations by Maryborough Mayor Jock Anderson and Town Clerk Noel Gorrie."