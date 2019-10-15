Get ready now for potential natural disasters

BE BREPARED: Laura Gannon - Queensland Reconstruction Authority, Brendan Guy - Fraser Coast Regional Council, Adam Hughes - FCCRC Community Development Officer, Urangan State High School students Shakira O'May, Arlene Van Rooyen, Johnathon Thurston - Get Ready Queensland Ambassador, Erin Ellison, Jed Bennett, Cadell Barnes, Kaylah Binkin and Chris Mahon - Queensland Police Service were urging Fraser Coast residents to 'Get Ready' for any potential natural disasters.

BE BREPARED: Laura Gannon - Queensland Reconstruction Authority, Brendan Guy - Fraser Coast Regional Council, Adam Hughes - FCCRC Community Development Officer, Urangan State High School students Shakira O'May, Arlene Van Rooyen, Johnathon Thurston - Get Ready Queensland Ambassador, Erin Ellison, Jed Bennett, Cadell Barnes, Kaylah Binkin and Chris Mahon - Queensland Police Service were urging Fraser Coast residents to 'Get Ready' for any potential natural disasters. Contributed

STORM season is coming and 'Get Ready' now was the message for Fraser Coast residents.

The Queensland Reconstruction Authority, Queensland Emergency Services and Fraser Coast Regional Council hosted a disaster planning workshop yesterday.

Present were 37 Year 11 Fraser Coast students and five teachers to learn how approach disaster management planning for the region.

The pilot program was one of the first held and was presented to ensure future leaders have the necessary skills to rebuild a community after a disaster strikes.

Urangan State High School Erin Ellison, Senior School Captain for 2020 said it was good experience for the future leaders to learn what decisions have to be made for disaster management.

"Families and businesses need to have a disaster management plan to get ready in case one happens,” Ms Ellison said.

"Its also about getting everyone to only have personal resilience but a community for its reconstruction.”

Schools attending the workshop were Urangan State High School, Xavier Catholic College, Riverside Christian College, Aldridge State High School and St James Lutheran College.

FCRC Disaster Planning Co-ordinator Brendan Guy said the message was getting out but concerned not enough people were taking it serious.

"People need to have a 'What if plan' and start to get it together now,” Mr Guy said.

"This workshop is communicating with school leaders to give them skills to locally lead and co-ordinate potential disaster management.”

The students were briefed about disaster planning and consider how to manage a disaster scenario as part of the workshop.

Present briefly for the meeting was Get Ready Queensland Ambassador Johnathan Thurston.

"Your 'what-if' plan can include having an emergency kit with essentials such as a battery-operated radio for updates, torch, first aid kit, and enough food and water for three days,” he said.

"You should also have an evacuation plan in place for your family and pets, and it's really important to check your insurance too.”

Fraser Coast residents are being urged to prepare for extreme weather as part of Get Ready Queensland Week.

For more information go to getready.qld.gov.au/