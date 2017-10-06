GET READY: Retro diner opening a new location on Coast

Happy Days Dinner has opened on the Esplanade, Scarness - Emily Fleming.

A RETRO-STYLE cafe that has given a vintage spin to the Hervey Bay food scene is expanding to Maryborough.

Happy Days Diner opened in Scarness in December last year, and quickly gained traction thanks to its unique vibe and giant milkshakes called freakshakes.

Part-owner Donna Fleming said the family run business will open up its new location next month near a prominent Maryborough intersection.

"We ourselves live in Maryborough and being locals, we think it will be great asset to suit the town's heritage and vintage theme," Ms Fleming said.

"The feedback we have gotten at Hervey Bay store has been awesome so we thought let's do it again."

The new cafe, which will replace the former Red Rooster next to Supercheap Auto on Ferry St, promises to be bigger than the Esplanade location.

Ms Fleming kept her lips sealed on the exact details, but did slip in a clue on some of the new additions.

"We're waiting for a special delivery from America," she said.

"It's coming in a shipping container, and it's going to be big."

The Maryborough location will also be open Friday and Saturday nights, and serve alcohol.

"It'll have all the food we already serve including our freakshakes and giant burgers," she said.

"Over the coming weeks the outside of the new store will be transformed and look like Happy Days Diner, with a giant mural painted on the side."

A special launch party will be organised for the opening, and is set to include special visits from Elvis, Marilyn Monroe and Betty Boop.

Happy Days Diner is hiring staff for its new location.

If you think you have what it takes to work at the retro diner, email happpydaysdiner2016@gmail.com.