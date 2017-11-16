GET READY: Sites open to prepare for storms

AS PART of preparing for the storm and cyclone season the council encourages residents to clean up around their yards and take items to any landfill sites or transfer station free of charge.

The Get Ready - storm season clean-up will be held on Saturday, November 25 and Sunday, November 26.

All Fraser Coast Regional Council waste facility sites will be open during their usual operating hours.

Domestic waste only - Fees and charges will still apply for commercial waste and regulated wastes such as materials containing asbestos.

Limits apply to: tyres - includes car, motorbike and 4x4 - max 6; mattresses - max 3; gassed refrigerants - includes fridges, freezers and air conditioners - max 3.

The council encourages people to sort their load before they head to a waste facility.

People visiting the waste facilities in the lead up will also be given information on how to sort loads into reusable, recyclable and rubbish.

Green waste and other recyclable items can be disposed of for free any time. As long as the items can be sorted and can be put into the correct collection bins at the transfer stations and landfills there is no charge.