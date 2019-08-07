‘Get ready to die’: Kevin Rudd’s alarming challenge

FORMER prime minister Kevin Rudd has issued a warning to any would be handball opponents, telling them to "get ready to die".

In a bizarre video posted online, the two-time former prime minister makes reference to a viral video which depicted him enthusiastically playing handball against students at Kelvin Grove State College, in Brisbane.

Despite being heavily mocked at the time, Mr Rudd isn't deterred and will be back on the court before the end of the year.

Kevin Rudd will make his return from injury later this year. Picture: Kevin Rudd/Twitter

"G'day it's Kevin Rudd here, the global handball king, well sort of," he said during the minute long video he posted to social media this week.

"Guess what guys? Come the end of August, having overcome the problems of my knee surgery I am re-entering the field. So any of you guys who are looking for a handball championship game, I'm available.

"In the meantime, if you want a handball signed by the global handball champion himself send in a direct message. Be very good and get ready … to die."

Mr Rudd's rise to handball prominence started when a remixed version of him playing the game was posted on the "Handball Memes" Facebook page in 2013.

The former PM is no stranger to the hardcourt game.

It is clear the former PM still has reverence among high school handball circles with the post attracting more than two thousand comments, however not all were positive.

"K-Rudd is off his chops," Phillip Dahn wrote on Facebook.

"Self appointed handball king? Bit egotistical Kev, settle down champ," Eamon Doyle said.

Earlier this year, Mr Rudd appeared on an ABC 7.30 skit where he issued another joke saying his next run at politics would be in 2027 - referencing his famous Kevin '07 campaign.