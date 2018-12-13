Get ready to party M'boro, Christmas event still to go-ahead

Kent St Bakery's Jessica Hailey manned the store's decorate a cupcake stall at the Street Party with Kira Watts (left) and Molly Thompson taking time to enjoy the activity.

THE much anticipated Mary Christmas Street Party will still go ahead next Thursday, December 20, after a bad weather forecast forced tomorrow's event to be cancelled.

Maryborough Progress Association president Kylie Nitz shared the exciting news with the Chronicle on Wednesday.

It means the celebration will be on the same day as the Maryborough markets, which is sure to create a buzz in the Heritage City's CBD from morning to evening.

Santa Claus (Steve Battye) and Mary Christmas (Carmel Murdoch) with the Christmas Elves (Willy and Di Paes) spread the festive cheer in the Maryborough CBD at the Street Party. Boni Holmes

The upcoming event will be almost identical to what the original Street Party was going to be - there just might be some minor alterations such as different stalls and rides.

Fun for the whole family is still guaranteed.

The event will feature entertainment by bands Fading Echo and Scone Farmer, a wet bar on the City Hall Green and a visit by Santa and Mrs Clause.

"The last Thursday for the markets is usually its biggest for the year,” Mrs Nitz said.

"We are just making sure people know that the markets and the Christmas party are two separate events, so both get support.

"The CBD is really going to be pumping all day.”

The Christmas Party will be set-up at Ellena, Adelaide and Kent Sts, next Thursday 6pm-10pm.

The past year has a busy one for Maryborough's CBD with new events, roadworks, and the completion of projects including Stage 2 of the Gallipoli to Armistice war memorial.

Mrs Nitz said events and attractions played a vital role in luring people to roam the heart of the Heritage City, creating a positive flow-on effect and keeping people in jobs.

"The CBD is really the heart and soul of Maryborough and it's important to support businesses,” she said.

Checking out the decorations and the lollies in The Land of Sweets as is kept its doors open for the Mary Christmas CBD Street Party were Declan Bonnor, 6, and Reuben Bradford, 4 (right). Boni Holmes

"Events are a big thing, in that they encourage people to take the time and walk through the centre.”

Looking forward to 2019, Mrs Nitz said the association was considering expanding events so that they were spread among more streets to drive traffic to different corners of the business district.

She also wants to see a highlight event in the Heritage City every weekend, so there is something to do for locals and visitors. Maryborough is not far off from achieving that goal, with the likes of MELSA trains and the markets entertaining the town on a regular basis.

"When I first moved here 16 year, it was a ghost town but now you drive down the middle of town on a Saturday after noon and it's hard to find a park,” Mrs Nitz said.

"It just shows how much it has grown.

"And things are improving and the town is becoming even more inviting with better aesthetics.”