Soaring temperatures - 6yo Tia Moore and 7yo Nate Moore cooling off with an ice-cream.
Get ready to sizzle in Maryborough today

Annie Perets
3rd Dec 2018 12:01 AM
THE Heritage City will heat up today with forecasters tipping the mercury to reach a scorching 37 degrees.

The last time Maryborough residents experienced such searing weather was on January 14.

However, Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Harry Clark said the incoming warmth could pass that mark before cooler weather arrives.

"The focus will switch from fire weather to keeping an eye on showers," Mr Clark said.

"It's finally going to cool down midweek, to maximum temperatures of high-20s from Wednesday with showers returning.

"You might get severe thunderstorms today."

Today, Hervey Bay is expected to reach a much more mild 32 degrees.

