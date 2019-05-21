Menu
After losing on clay in Rome last week, Nick Kyrgios is still seeing red. Picture: Andrew Medichini/AP
Tennis

Get rid of the clay, Kyrgios posts before French Open

by Zac Rayson, Fox Sports
21st May 2019 10:14 AM | Updated: 10:16 AM

NICK Kyrgios has taken aim at the famous red clay of Roland Garros in his latest online rant, just days before the French Open begins.

The Australian's latest whack comes after an on-court tantrum in Rome, where Kyrgios defaulted his second-round match after clashing with the crowd, kicking a water bottle and throwing a chair onto the court.

There was also last week's smackdown of all-time greats Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, including labelling Rafa "the most arrogant person ever".

In his latest effort, Kyrgios posted a video to his Instagram story, showing himself walking through the grounds of the All England Club after having a hit with Sir Andy Murray.

"I think this (Wimbledon) is the best tournament in the world, look at this perfect green surface," Kyrgios said.

"Get rid of the clay, man. Who likes the clay it is so bad.

"The fact that I am here right now and I have to go to Paris in a couple of days.

"The French Open sucks compared to this place. Sucks. Absolute sucks."

Kyrgios also posted a photo of him sitting courtside on Wimbledon's luscious grass, captioned: "Strawberries, Cream and a cheeky stop by the last (eight) club before Paris."

Kyrgios has played just one singles match on clay this season, his first-round clash in Rome before his ugly second-round blow-up.

His decision to jet to London to practise on grass ahead of the second Grand Slam of the season is a highly unusual one, although the mercurial Australian is known for his unique approach to the sport.

Kyrgios is ranked world No.36 and will miss out on a valuable seeding at Roland-Garros.

The tournament begins on Sunday (local time), with at least 11 Aussies in the singles draw.

