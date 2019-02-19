Menu
GET ROLLING: Get a group of work colleagues or family members together for a game of bowls.
GET ROLLING: Corporate bowls to boost business morale

Kerrie Alexander
19th Feb 2019 3:45 PM
IF YOU think your business could benefit from a social evening with team building, then here's an opportunity not to be missed.

The Hervey Bay Bowls Club is seeking to gauge interest in a weekly Corporate Barefoot Bowls event to be held under lights each Friday night.

"If your staff, and family, regularly meet over a few drinks after work, then this represents a new fun and physical way to unwind and perhaps meet people from other businesses in the area," said secretary Gary Smith.

"You would also be playing in the cool of the evening without interruption to your business hours."

Teams of three players, plus substitutes, can be entered to play in a match of two bowl triples, played in two sets of five ends each.

Each match is expected to last 60-75 minutes.

The club will supply all bowls equipment and instruction if needed.

There will be a sausage sizzle each event with drinks available to purchase from the bar.

Registration would be from 5.30pm with play set to start at 6.30pm at a cost of $10 per head.

An expressions of interest form can be obtained by emailing Gary at secretary@herveybaybowlsclub.com

