President of Maryborough Sporting Car Club Wayne Moller at the Maryborough Speedway in preparations for Saturday's event.
Get set for Speedway season

Jessica Lamb
25th Oct 2018 12:37 AM

THE roar of revving engines so loud you can feel the vibrations in your bones.

Lights illuminating a freshly re-surfaced track.

The drumming of anxious fingers on steering wheels waiting for the green light.

These are just some of the delights spectators can expect from Maryborough Speedway's Super Sedans event this weekend.

Kicking off on Saturday night, the racing is expected to draw crowds of up to 1500 people looking to see the first major meet of the speedway season. The home-track event is expected to attract racers from as far south as Lismore and north as Cairns.

Among the 40 junior drivers will be Hervey Bay's own 11-year-old Cooper Reid who is a third generation local driver just entering his second year on track.

The young-gun's full story will be in tomorrow's eight page lift-out feature.

For everything you need to know including the event program make sure you pick up Friday's edition of the Fraser Coast Chronicle.

