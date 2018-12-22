Get set to swelter, prepare for storms

BEAT THE HEAT: Torquay's Flur Handley celebrates her sixth birthday at WetSide with brother Jasper, 13, and sister Amelia, 11.

BEAT THE HEAT: Torquay's Flur Handley celebrates her sixth birthday at WetSide with brother Jasper, 13, and sister Amelia, 11. Alistair Brightman

THE Fraser Coast is in for another scorcher following yesterday's heat as the mercury continues to soar today.

According to weather experts, today marks the highest measure for December in Hervey Bay with Maryborough set to record the second hottest day this month.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicts a top of 31 degrees in the bay beating the December 4 top of 30.8 degrees while Maryborough will peak at 34 degrees just shy of December 3's 35 degrees.

Meteorologist Jess Gardner told the Chronicle residents could expect a cool change from tomorrow with Christmas Day in the high 20s.

"Christmas Day will be mostly sunny with a little bit of cloud cover for both Maryborough and Hervey bay,” she said.

"As Maryborough is further inland without the cooling sea breeze effect it will reach a slightly higher 34 degrees today.

"Storm warnings are expected for later today as the southerly change begins to come through and temperatures drop in the whole of the Fraser Coast.”

Ms Gardner confirmed the change would bring chances of strong winds and large hail and encouraged residents to watch forecast warning systems for updates.

The average temperature for this time last year was 29.9 degrees in Hervey bay with a top of 32.2 degrees on December 31.

Maryborough was similar reaching a median of 31 degrees to also peak at 33.4 degrees on New Year's Eve.

Last year, Hervey Bay recorded a total of 134mm of rain for the Christmas month while this year only 46.4mm have been recorded to date.

About 135.4mm of rain fell in Maryborough in December last year while so far 55.4mm have been measured this month to date.

A Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service spokeswoman advises the community to remember to "keep cool, stay hydrated apply sunscreen and seek shade if you spend time outdoors”.

"Heat can exacerbate existing medical conditions including heart disease or other chronic illnesses,” she said.

The spokesperson stressed at this time of year it was important to keep cold food chilled below 5 degrees and hot food hot above 60 degrees to prevent germs multiplying.

"Ensure leftover freshly cooked food is sealed in air-tight containers and refrigerated as quickly as possible,” she said.