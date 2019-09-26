Menu
News

Get the Beat: Full schedule, livestream

25th Sep 2019 1:44 PM
THE national hip hop competition, Get the Beat, will be livestreamed from Caloundra on the Sunshine Coast to this site from Friday to Tuesday.

It's the first time we've livestreamed dance, but bearing in mind the number of parents who have contacted us about it, we expect to have many sets of interested eyes.

Here's the livestream schedule:

Friday, September 27: Hip hop solos from age 12 and all crews

Saturday, September 28: 12 & U and Open Age Group acts

Sunday, September 29: 6 & U and 10 & U Group Acts

Monday, September 30: 8 & U and 15 & U Group Acts + Senior & Pre Professional Champion Solos

Tuesday, October 1: Mini - Teen Champion Solos

