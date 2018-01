MAKE the most of the next few days because rain is forecast from Wednesday through to the end of the week.

The mercury is predicted to reach 31 degrees in Hervey Bay and Maryborough on Monday.

There is expected to be significant cloud cover today and tomorrow.

Rain predicted to start on Wednesday won't bring much relief to the warm temperatures with Maryborough and Hervey Bay still expected to reach 31 degrees.