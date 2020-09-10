As police enter a house a man holds his newborn baby girl as he launches a tirade on the officers responding to a domestic violence call out.

"What are you doing here mate?" he says to one of the officers.

"What the f--- are you doing in my house."

Holding his child as a shield, within a kitchen area, he then walks up one of the officers.

"Just because you have a badge c---, get the f--- out of my house," he says.

Moments earlier, the officers speak to the man's partner who has fled to her neighbour's home. She tells police she has been choked and kicked. They can already see marks on her neck and take a photo.

As the man continues the confrontation with police, he demands to know what domestic violence he has committed and says "typical word of mouth, male gets arrested".

The agitated man finally agrees to put his child down but continues to argue with police and struggles during his arrest.

Acting Senior Sergeant Rowena Hardiker, Inspector Ben Martain, and Acting Sergeant Josh Bull, are part of Operation Sierra Alessa which is cracking down on the state's worst DV offenders. Picture: Liam Kidston

Police later charged the man with assault occasioning bodily harm and breaching a domestic violence order.

"I've been putting up with this for years," the woman tells police after the arrest.

State Domestic, Family Violence and Vulnerable Persons Unit Inspector Ben Martain said the case demonstrated the difficult and complex job police had particularly when young children were involved.

"The sad thing is this is one of many DV incidents that police are called to every day across Queensland," he said.

"There was no way they were leaving that residence without ensuring that child was safe and that perpetrator was held to account for what was very, very serious domestic and family violence matters."

Originally published as 'Get the f--- out': Newborn used as human shield