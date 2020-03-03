FISHING: Get to know Bay waters on popular cruise

GETTING out on the Fraser Coast's beautiful waterways is always fun but things can easily go pear-shaped if you don't know the local area and boating rules.

That's the message from members of the Boat Club Fishing and Social Club, who say it's important for boaties to learn the rules, maintain safety on the water and get to know the local green and yellow fishing zones and bag limits.

Club president George Duck said getting on board the club's annual familiarisation cruise on Sunday, March 22, was a great way to soak up all the information you need.

He said the cruise on board the MV Amaroo would take guests out to the new Hardie Artificial Reef and popular local fishing spots near Little Woody Island, the Roy Rufus Artificial Reef, the Picnic Islands and Fraser Island.

"On the water there's no white lines to follow or the side of the road … the GPSs are very good once you have a track but you have to get your first track to follow," Mr Duck said.

"It (the cruise) gives you the basic idea of how to get out of the harbour and where to head for.

"It's especially good for new people to the region."

Mr Duck said GPS readings would be given at each spot and also all the marks for the Hardie Reef and the new Simpson Reef at the Outer Banks north of Pelican Bank.

The Chronicle GPS Marks book showing marks from 1770 to the Sunshine Coast will be available to buy on board.

Representatives from Queensland Fisheries, Volunteer Marine Rescue and Queensland Parks and Wildlife will be on board.

"Representatives of Hervey Bay Volunteer Marine Rescue will tell you all about their organisation and the correct use of radios and tips on how to navigate the area,'' Mr Duck said.

"Brochures on the latest regulations on fish species, size and bag limits and fish identification and the different zones will be given out.

"Green and yellow zones will also be pointed out including the green zone north of Big Woody Island, which is now marked with permanent buoys, the green zone east of Little Woody Island and the green zone at the Picnic Islands."

The cost of the cruise is $50 a person which includes morning tea. Bookings can be made at Hervey Bay Boat Club reception or by phoning 4128 9643.