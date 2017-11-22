Get To Know Your Candidates: Damian Huxham,One Nation

THE Fraser Coast Chronicle is running in-depth profile pieces on each of the region's state election candidates.

At a time when unemployment, access to health services and the dismal state of our section of the Bruce Highway are key and disenfranchisement with major parties palpable, the Chronicle plays an important role in helping readers make an informed choice.

MOTIVATED by people, propelled by the desire to deliver a "fair go” to all, and a believer in implementing change, candidate for Hervey Bay Damian Huxham is determined to foster a productive rapport within his community.

The One Nation State election contender who works as a FIFO miner, said he stands for a "fair go” and "that's all I aim for in return”.

"I realise how hard life can be and the struggles we all face with day-to-day life, which keeps me in touch with our community.

"I'm a father, husband, son, workmate and someone who you can depend on. I know the value of a hard day's work and I appreciate the opportunity of a fair day's pay for a fair day's work.

"I work away from home which allows me to really appreciate home and how great a place it is that we live in.”

Mr Huxham, who grew up in the northern NSW town of Alstonville, said he first fell in love with Hervey Bay while holidaying in the city as a child.

"My favourite memory was rollerskating on the Torquay tennis courts of an evening.”

After finishing school at St John's College Woodlawn near Lismore NSW, Mr Huxham began working as a carpenter and joiner, and is now a firm advocate of offering trades to our youth to "keep them in our regions and provide them the right tools for a productive future”.

Mr Huxham, a plant operator in Queensland's mines and former business owner, said he believed not enough was being done in the region to bring opportunity, water security, business growth, youth employment and affordable electricity to the region.

He said the most urgent issue for voters in the seat was jobs, with a focus on boosting small business.

"Fraser Coast is the envy of every city slicker. We live here because we love it here. I'm running in this election because I believe in a better Hervey Bay.”

The happily married father-of-two said it was also necessary to address concerns such as the high cost of living, and excessive electricity costs.

"That's the issues people are telling me are important to them. I bring honesty, credibility, transparency and accountability. I will work to ensure bipartisan support from all levels of government for the united betterment of our region.”

Other key issues include facilitating improvement in mental health facilities, care and treatment and boosting the recreational fishing industry and working with the commercial fishing industry to ensure a balanced sustainable profitable industry.

Mr Huxham said he became interested in politics after becoming disillusioned with the two major parties "that are almost identical and continue alternating their agendas without listening to the people they were elected to represent”.

"I want to be the change that's needed,” he said.

"People motivate me. Everyone has something I can learn from, and many people are fighting battles no one ever knows about, so we all need to look out for each other.”

He said his aim was to remain positive and focussed.

"My glass is always half full. Especially when it comes to politics - people I listen to are fed up with the typical negativity and mud-slinging.”

A current personal highlight, Mr Huxham said, was when he was informed that the feasibility study money for the Burrum Buxton bridge and new road network had been handed to the FCRC from the Federal Government.

"That was the commitment I made to constituents during the Federal election and I was really grateful once it was handed over.

"We have a beautiful region and I want to open it up to encourage tourism and opportunity as one tourism dollar circulates continuously benefiting everyone.”