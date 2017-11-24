Get to know your candidates: Jenni Cameron, Greens

SHE stands for the "little guy”, and Hervey Bay Greens candidate Jenni Cameron is driven in her desire to provide improved services for people with disabilities and for the region's mental health and drug rehabilitation sectors.

"I stand today for the little guy, to give them back their voice. I would love to see more businesses brought to this beautiful area,” Ms Cameron said this week.

"There is so much more that could be done to promote our area nationally and also internationally.

"We need more facilities for the disabled. This area is currently lacking funding for mental health, drug rehabilitation and other public services.

"This puts a huge strain on our already underfunded hospital. I would like to see funding brought back for these much-needed services.”

A local for more than 20 years - with experience in social work, health-care and hospitality - Ms Cameron said both major parties had failed to respond to the needs of the area.

"I have always had an interest in politics but recently, with the possibility of the cashless welfare card and the Colston Coal Mine coming to our region, I feel very strongly as a member of this community that the people needed a voice.

"If you've ever had to live on Centrelink benefits you would know all too well how hard and degrading it truly is.

"I classify these people as the true Aussie battlers. For too long their voices have been silenced.”

Ms Cameron said that, if elected, one of the first issues she would address would be lower electricity prices across Australia.

"I would advocate for our region to get these reductions as soon as possible.”

Born in Ballarat, Victoria, and raised in a small country town on the outskirts called Leamonth, Ms Cameron grew up with three brothers and one sister, and moved to Hervey Bay in 1994.

The mother-of-two with a diploma in health care, and Cert 3 in both aged care and hospitality, is also a passionate advocate of providing more support for children with special needs.

"As the mother of a daughter on the spectrum, I know how important adequate support and early intervention are in providing children with the best possible chance of living a full and rewarding life.”

She said that for Hervey Bay to flourish, it was vital to think of it as a developing city, "not just a place we live so we can go and work in the city”.